Brown (5-10, 170) committed to Minnesota early in the summer but withdrew his pledge early last month in conjunction with Virginia Tech offering.

While we hadn't framed Brown's offer as inevitable, we had underlined its likelihood.

Two receiver commitments were secured during the summer, and earlier this fall we began illuminating that the groundwork for a third was being laid.

Greenville (S.C.) receiver Tyler Brown picked up his offer while visiting with his father and godfather.

The Tigers formalized that their signing haul should expand by another number Saturday in conveying a new positional offer.

1. The first of Clemson's three consecutive home games to close the regular season finally arrived, and now we're getting somewhere as the finishing touches to this recruiting class start fusing together.

We immediately circled Brown as a name to keep a close eye on, as Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham had stayed in communication with him since scouting a Greenville game in September.

As we shared, Brown had competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June but was limited because of a hamstring injury.

Clemson brought Brown in for its Syracuse victory three weeks ago.

Virginia Tech had discussed an official visit for a week ago but loosely pushed it back to December.

Georgia Tech swooped in with an offer last week.

Yet as we characterized a month ago, the Tigers have held the cards.

Brown grew up a Clemson fan, and proximity naturally works in their favor too. In fact, we would tell you he spent the night on campus with his former Greenville teammate, freshman tight end Josh Sapp.

We also illuminated that Brown sees a lot of himself in Tigers freshman receiver Antonio Williams. So Williams posting a 10-catch day ... spoke to him.

Brown continues to talk about taking official visits to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and maybe Northwestern before the Dec. 21-23 early signing period.

Let's just say we have our doubts all of that comes together.

Brown has not set an official visit date with Clemson yet, for that matter.

All that said, we do not expect this process to drag out. Simply, few prospects want everyone to connect the dots on where they're going, and there is anticipated fun in the element of surprise.

2. We also indicated it could be an important weekend for Clemson's running back direction.

That's because running backs coach C.J. Spiller was headed Friday night to lay eyes on the Tigers' latest offer compete for the first time.

Roanoke (Ala.) Handley's Jamarius "Jay" Haynes didn't disappoint.

Haynes (6-0, 185) rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns (48, 8, 58, 12) on 25 carries as his team prevailed 27-14 against a fellow 8-1 squad to advance to the third round of the 4A playoffs.

He also had a 65-yard interception return score called back, plus a 20-yard catch.

Spiller spoke with Haynes by phone after the game to compliment him on the showing.

Washington State and Western Kentucky offered Haynes this past week.

But his Clemson official for the Nov. 26 South Carolina game remains his only trip on the books, and another box was checked in progressing Haynes toward becoming the Tigers' take for this cycle.

3. Brown isn't the only local target with whom there was movement this past week.

As we brought to light, his four-star junior teammate made an unconventional midweek visit to campus Tuesday.