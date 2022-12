1. The countdown to the early signing period is now at nine days.

Clemson's coaches have the rest of this week to make spot road trips before the travel period is up and the wait commences for the Dec. 21 signing day festivities.

That is, unless the Tigers suddenly advance their position with a transfer candidate -- as those could visit anytime in the coming weeks.

On-campus practices for the Orange Bowl begin Tuesday, adding further prep and responsibilities to their docket.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

So there's a lot going on, whether outsiders recognize it or not.