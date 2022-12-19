1. It took almost the entire length of time to get there.

But Clemson finally reached the full recruiting class -- 25 signees or more -- we foresaw several years ago.

The early signing period arrives Wednesday, and the Tigers approach it with 25 commitments in the fold publicly and one more projected as an add-on.

Clemson's big classes have gone in four-year cycles.

One has to wonder if that trend will finally break with the annual increased roster turnover created by free transfers that financially are anything but financially free.

A dynamic we found both compelling if not predictable is that in light of where things stood after last season, Clemson appeared to circle the wagons with this class.

For several years, part of the story was the Tigers' expanded national reach and their ability to pull a prospect from so many different states.

This year, 19 of the 25 commitments come from four staple states -- Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. Although perhaps there should be surprise Clemson managed three standouts from Alabama and came up empty in North Carolina.

Only four other states are represented -- Texas (three), Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

Many of Clemson's studs through the years have come from its traditional geographic footprint. Several notables have certainly come from beyond, too -- so we're not espousing one over the other. Talent is talent.

Yet in this increasingly transient era, here's wondering if those prospects closer in proximity will have greater investment or patience with the nearer school that's convenient for family and might carry emotional attachment.

Ultimately business decisions are going to occur on both ends of the player timetable.

Maybe all that will be moot and it becomes like college basketball.

Yet it will be interesting to see whether a program that values stability as Clemson does tailors its high school recruiting strategy to raising odds of greater roster retention. Or whether the Tigers simply go with the transfer flow.