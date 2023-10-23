BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*******************************************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We have a major projection to make on a highly-regarded prospect we have been tracking for months.

-- The very latest on recent Michigan State offensive line decommit Andrew Dennis of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

-- Our Monday update on Midlothian (TX) Rivals100 wide receiver commit Bryant Wesco.

-- What we are hearing on Orlando (Fla.) four-star wideout and recent Clemson offer Vernell Brown III.

-- Our Monday update on Chandler (Ariz.) four-star Clemson target Del Jones.

-- The latest on Jacksonville (Fla.) four-star Clemson target Hylton Stubbs.

-- The latest on Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star tight end and longtime Clemson target Ryan Ghea.

-- We have more to report on Alabaster (Ala.) four-star DB Anquon Fegans.

-- Additional details and behind-the-scenes intel on new Clemson legacy commit Ace Buckner.

-- Our Monday reporting on McDonough (Ga.) offensive line offer Favour Edwin.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!