BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our very latest on Greensboro (N.C.) Rivals100 defensive lineman and longtime Clemson target Bryce Davis whose college announcement is a mere five days away.

-- What we are hearing this morning on Saraland (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred.

-- Our Monday update on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back Jordan Young.

-- We have additional details to report on Midlothian (TX) offensive lineman Nelson McGuire III.

-- What one contact told us this weekend on another in-state four-star prospect. And it's favorable for Clemson.

-- Why we're keeping tabs on a four-star defensive lineman out of Florida.

-- Details on a four-star defensive lineman from the state of Alabama.

-- And we bring back a recruiting name from the state of Virginia today we haven't mentioned in nearly two months.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!