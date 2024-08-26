BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Where Clemson's recruiting numbers stand now as the fall approaches.

-- You'll want to check out our behind-the-scenes intel on recent Clemson decommit Bryce Davis of Greensboro, N.C.

-- What we are hearing on Buford (Ga.) Rivals100 defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.

-- Our latest on Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star defensive back Chaston Smith.

-- Details on a Georgia lineman with a lot of major offers we continue to track. We know that he and his family spoke with Clemson's staff last week.

-- We have the lowdown on a top 100 prospect set to visit Clemson within the next two weeks.

-- Where things stand with offensive lineman and Dabo Swinney camper Nelson McGuire of Midlothian, TX.

-- And check out our behind-the-scenes details on Clemson's latest 2026 commits - (DB) Shavar Young of Knoxville (Tenn.) and (QB) Brock Bradley of Birmingham, Ala.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***************************

SHOP officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!