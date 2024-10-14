BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- A top 100 recruit we have been tracking for months is nearing the finish line of his recruitment. And we think Clemson sits in a good spot today.

-- Our Monday update on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back Jordan Young who also is nearing the end of his recruitment.

-- Where things stand with Irmo four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph.

-- Details on where Clemson's midyear enrollee count stands as of today.

-- Our Monday update on Covington (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Christian Ingram.

-- What we are hearing on Florence (S.C.) four-star Clemson defensive tackle commit Amare Adams as other schools continue to be involved.

-- Why we have our eyes on another in-state junior prospect of late.

-- And we discuss another highly-regarded Georgia prospect we are tracking who hails from a school that has sent multiple players to Clemson.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!