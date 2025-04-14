BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our Monday update on Rivals100 running back and recent visitor Jae Lamar of Moultrie, Ga.

-- Charlotte (N.C.) four-star wideout Gordon Sellars announces his college decision this Friday. We have the very latest we are hearing today.

-- Our Monday update on Roebuck - Dorman four-star defensive back Kentavion Anderson.

-- Details on where Clemson stands and what we might expect heading into this week's transfer portal window reopening.

-- What we were told over the weekend on recent visitor and new Clemson offensive line offer Mitchell Smith of Picayune, Miss.

-- Our latest info on Utah transfer forward and weekend Clemson visitor Jake Wahlin.

-- Additional details on transfer portal guard Bryce Lindsay of James Madison.

-- Behind-the-scenes details on new Clemson transfer commit (G) Butta Johnson.

-- We close the book with some final nuggets on Spartanburg back Jaylen McGill following his commitment to North Carolina.

-- Also, we dig in on the (QB) Nico Iamaleava drama at Tennessee and weigh that situation against how Clemson has managed free agency.

-- And we have more on Clemson's defensive end recruiting board.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)