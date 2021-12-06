Monday Night Tony Elliott Update
A day after longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables departed for Oklahoma, the Tigers' other coordinator position remains in the spotlight.
ALSO SEE: Monday Robbie Caldwell Update | Monday Defensive Coordinator Update | Recruits react to Venables' departure | Sunday Night Update On Tony Elliott & Several 4-star Recruits
After talking with numerous sources Monday evening, Tigerillustrated.com has new information to release to subscribers on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
MONDAY NIGHT TONY ELLIOTT UPDATE
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!