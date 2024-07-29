BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Four-star wide receiver and All-In Cookout visitor Dillon Alfred of Saraland (Ala.) has now delayed his college announcement until August 2.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest we are hearing behind the newest twist in Alfred's recruiting.

MONDAY P.M. DILLON ALFRED UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

