As Suwanee (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle and longtime Clemson target Kayden McDonald draws closer to his college announcement later this evening, Tigerillustrated.com has new information to release after talking with multiple contacts late this a.m.

Now for the latest ...

MONDAY P.M. KAYDEN MCDONALD UPDATE

****************************

A 6' inflatable Clemson mascot? It's available at The Tiger Fan Shop.

And it's ON SALE HERE!