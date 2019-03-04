Monday P.M. Recruiting Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson will hold its fourth spring practice this afternoon, and we will be afforded another brief window for observation.
The Tigers should also have a smattering of relevant recruits watching the action as well.
As we wrote this morning, the most timely prospect is the one for this cycle: Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Brady Ward.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news