Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 11:02:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Monday P.M. Recruiting Nuggets

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will hold its fourth spring practice this afternoon, and we will be afforded another brief window for observation.

The Tigers should also have a smattering of relevant recruits watching the action as well.

As we wrote this morning, the most timely prospect is the one for this cycle: Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Brady Ward.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}