THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Build an explosive offense, and they will come.

Clemson will have five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei at camp this week along with, as we’ve reported, its two longstanding receiver targets in Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star receiver Xzavier Henderson and Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star E.J. Williams.

We’ve characterized Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph 2021 receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the underclassman prospect we’re most intrigued to see. But there’s another talented playmaker who is not far behind.

There are a handful of Peach State pass-catchers who hold stout offer sheets and will be power conference prospects, including several who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last week.