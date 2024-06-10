BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have a lot more intel to deliver on one of Clemson's two new quarterback offers - Queen Creek (Ariz.) standout and Dabo Swinney camper Tait Reynolds, who also claims offers from Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M, among numerous others.

MONDAY TAIT REYNOLDS UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

