THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- It's the end of an error in Tallahassee.

As everyone knows, the Willie Taggart reign was a mess from the beginning.

The fatal, unforgivable problem is that it appeared to be the exact same mess as of two days ago.

We've heard plenty about the toxic culture Jimbo Fisher left behind. Just this past offseason, Taggart made a point of pleading this case to some sympathetic members of the national media.

Changing the culture of a program is hard, and it takes time. But answer this: Was there one sign or one gesture that you saw from Taggart during a game, or even during a press conference, indicating he was serious about reversing this culture?