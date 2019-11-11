THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- The defensive breakdowns in Tuscaloosa on Saturday further magnify the magnificent job Brent Venables has done with this defense.

Do you remember when tackles by Alabama players were almost frightening in their bone-rattling fury?

We saw that in the meetings between Clemson and Alabama in 2015, 2016 and 2017. We really saw it in the 2016 game in Tampa when there were at least 10 times you thought Clemson's players might've been decapitated.