CLEMSON | Since the start of the 2014 season, Brent Venables' defense has taken the field 90 times.

Opposing offenses have produced 25 or more first downs just eight times over that stretch.

The fact that none of those offenses were named Alabama is pretty remarkable in its own right.

But another thing that catches your eye: Three of the 25-plus first down games have come over the past five games.

Ohio State had 28 first downs last year in the CFP semifinal. LSU had 29.

And then two days ago, Virginia moved the chains 25 times.

There's a pretty good explanation for why this recent trend shouldn't rise to the category of alarming.