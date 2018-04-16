Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Clemson's coaches are right: All four of these quarterbacks are really good.

Last August, Dabo Swinney said Clemson could win with all three of the quarterbacks who competed for the starting job that Kelly Bryant ran away with.

Two months later, when Zerrick Cooper came off the bench and struggled in a 27-24 loss at Syracuse, some of the cynics snickered at what they considered standard hyperbole from the head coach.

The fact that Clemson didn't win that night didn't necessarily translate into a debunking of Swinney's theory. Heck, everyone was bad in that debacle -- the offense, the defense, and the coaching. Just because Kendall Joseph and Dorian O'Daniel looked bad that night didn't mean the defense couldn't win with them.

Shifting to the present, the staff spent all spring gushing over the talent they have at quarterback. They've repeated the mantra that they can win whether it's Bryant, Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Johnson or Chase Brice at the controls. And sure enough, some folks have brought up what they were saying a year ago.