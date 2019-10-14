News More News
MONDAY UPDATE

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

-- It is hard to be on edge without going over the edge.

We all know the story from this past Saturday in Death Valley:

Hell hath no fury like a Clemson team that's frothing. And this Clemson team was most certainly frothing.

One aspect of this program that's probably not appreciated enough is its ability to play with an absolute fury without that fury turning into a bunch of silly penalties from a lack of discipline.

