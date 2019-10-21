THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's a good thing this college football season, like all others in the playoff era, is going to play out between the lines instead of between the ears of a bunch of writers, talking heads and chuckleheads.

Yes, there is a selection committee. So there will always be some subjectivity involved. It's still a group of humans deciding how to rank teams, and the process isn't always perfect.

But thank goodness the Associated Press poll is irrelevant. Because it'd be a travesty if the rollercoaster, nausea-inducing logic used by some of these pundits actually mattered.

Normally we pay about seven seconds of attention to the AP poll every season. It's just a sideshow, about like predictions from Lee Corso or Desmond Howard: If you want to pay attention, great. But you can totally ignore it and not miss a dang thing as it relates to stuff that actually matters.