The defensive end position was front and center for much of the past college football season, much of it because Will Anderson ranked among the best players in college football.

In the run-up to the 2022 NFL Draft the position will continue to be a big storyline, with a high number of ends in consideration for the first round including Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, and Georgia's Travon Walker.

Clemson's ends were a bit overshadowed in 2021, in part because the Tigers dropped from their prominent perch and were not a significant part of the conversation.

But you just know Myles Murphy was paying attention to Anderson, who basically turned end into a glamor position as he consistently wrecked opposing offenses inside and out.

Anderson was only a sophomore and will be back in 2022. That's where the bar is set for Murphy and others who are entering their money year as it relates to draft standing.