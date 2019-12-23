THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

PHOENIX | Of all the tricks that are being considered by Clemson's and Ohio State's coaching staffs, we're going to take a wild guess that placing their quarterbacks on the defensive side of the ball is not included.

So Trevor Lawrence will never actually face Justin Fields with the exception of after the game when they'll likely greet each other and shake hands.

That said, the sexy "matchup" that's been such an irresistible part of this Tigers-Buckeyes showdown for obvious reasons is still a rather monstrous subplot in our eyes with both teams having arrived in the desert Sunday.