In addition, Sheridan Jones did not travel with the team and will thus miss his third consecutive game while trying to recover from shoulder stingers.

Venables was injured in a moped accident this week. Mickens was injured during last week's win over N.C. State.

The Tigers will take the field tonight at Boston College without safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables , Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

CLEMSON -- The hits just keep coming for Clemson's secondary.

It is unclear whether Malcolm Greene will return to action tonight. He has missed the past two games with a groin injury.

Mickens had started the past three games. Venables was firmly in the rotation as a reserve, totaling 174 snaps during the 5-0 start.

The attrition is a concern for this game because Boston College's best weapon is one of the top playmakers in the country in Zay Flowers.

Andrew Mukuba started at corner against N.C. State after missing two games with a dislocated elbow. He played 17 snaps before being ejected for a targeting penalty.

Nate Wiggins and true freshman Toriano Pride went the distance at corner after Mukuba left the game.

Another true freshman, Sherrod Covil, played 33 snaps at safety after Mickens went down.

With Venables and Mickens out, Covil could well get his first start tonight alongside Jalyn Phillips.

Or Mukuba could move back to safety, leaving Wiggins and Pride to start at corner.

A month ago, the Tigers' secondary starters in the opener at Georgia Tech were Jones, Fred Davis, Mukuba and Phillips. Davis didn't play one defensive snap against N.C. State after he was abused against Wake Forest.

Veteran defensive end Xavier Thomas made tonight's travel roster.

