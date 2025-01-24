More Clemson football game dates announced

The announcement included three of Clemson’s eight ACC regular season contests, including a road contest at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13, a home game against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 20 and a road matchup with North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 4.

CLEMSON -- On Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced conference openers for each of its 17 members for the 2025 football season.

With the announcement of these three games, dates have now been announced for seven of Clemson’s 12 regular season games in 2025. The three contests announced Friday join Clemson’s non-conference slate that includes home games against LSU (Aug. 30), Troy (Sept. 6) and Furman (Nov. 22) and the Tigers’ annual rivalry contest at South Carolina (Nov. 29).

The five game dates remaining to be announced include home games against Duke, Florida State and SMU, as well as road games against Boston College and Louisville.

Clemson’s full 2025 regular season schedule will be announced on the ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special on Monday, Jan. 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. The first hour from 9-10 p.m. ET will be simulcast on ESPN2.

ANNOUNCED CLEMSON GAME DATES

Aug. 30: vs. LSU

Sept. 6: vs. TROY

Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 20: vs. SYRACUSE

Oct. 4: at North Carolina

Nov. 22: vs. FURMAN

Nov. 29: at South Carolina

CLEMSON GAME DATES STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED

TBA: at Boston College

TBA: at Louisville

TBA: vs. DUKE

TBA: vs. FLORIDA STATE

TBA: vs. SMU

* Home games BOLD

