More intel on Goodwin

Taking a big-picture view of why Dabo Swinney is making a change at defensive coordinator and what he wants to see under new leadership, one theme we pick up is certainly being more aggressive with pressures and such.

But also sticking with the plan that was conceived and repped through the week.

One theme we've picked up from sources is that Wes Goodwin would carry a lot into a game and then leave a lot of it on the shelf during games.

That had to be frustrating not just to the coaches under him, but to the players too.

We also spoke with a source close to the program who was shocked to learn during Texas prep that the defense was going to play more zone than usual.

