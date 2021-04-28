Clemson fans, like many whose loyalties do not rest within the SEC, love to poke fun at the conference's claim that "it just means more."

Bottom line, it's just fun to ridicule the SEC's celebration of itself -- particularly on occasions when its teams fall on their faces.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Of late, though, it would be hard for anyone to argue against the notion that the SEC just means more elite receivers.