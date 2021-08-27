More On Barrett Carter

As game week approaches for No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 UGA, Tigerillustrated.com has additional insight on five-star true freshman linebacker Barrett Carter .

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!