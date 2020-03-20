CLEMSON | Florida State's 2017 recruiting class is a resounding example that these rankings aren't always foolproof.

The Seminoles had watched Clemson win the national title, yes. But FSU was just a few months from pushing the Tigers to the edge in a wild game in Tallahassee.

It surely looked like Jimbo Fisher was reloading with the 2017 haul, which featured three of Rivals' Top 5 recruits in Marvin Wilson, Cam Akers and Josh Kaindoh.

FSU had nine Top 100 players in that class. Clemson had but three.

Clemson is 41-3 since with another national championship. Florida State is 18-20 since with another head coach after the Willie Taggart mess.