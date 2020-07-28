Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page is set to announce his college destination.

Page, ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com, discloses his college choice today during a 6 p.m. ceremony slated to be live-streamed through one of his social media accounts.

Clemson, Tennessee and UNC are the stated finalists for Page, whom Tigerillustrated.com has projected to Clemson. LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and many others extended offers during the process.