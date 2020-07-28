More on Payton Page
Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page is set to announce his college destination.
Page, ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com, discloses his college choice today during a 6 p.m. ceremony slated to be live-streamed through one of his social media accounts.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson, Tennessee and UNC are the stated finalists for Page, whom Tigerillustrated.com has projected to Clemson. LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and many others extended offers during the process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news