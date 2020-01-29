News More News
More on the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Dabo Swinney paid a visit Tuesday to a coveted piece to Clemson’s junior recruiting puzzle.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley had been among the Tigers’ select guests for the program’s elite junior day last Saturday, returning with his parents for his most comprehensive look at the school yet.

