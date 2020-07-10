FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!

CLEMSON -- Since the last release of testing data on June 26, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified.

Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results (47 students, 6 staff), a 7.3% positive rate.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

ALSO SEE: IN THEIR WORDS: Roman Fry | IN THEIR WORDS: Brandon Maye | IN THEIR WORDS: Dalton Freeman | IN THEIR WORDS: Ricky Sapp | IN THEIR WORDS: Tig Willard | IN THEIR WORDS: Reggie Merriweather | IN THEIR WORDS: Billy Davis | IN THEIR WORDS: Jock McKissic | IN THEIR WORDS: Durrell Barry | IN THEIR WORDS: Chris Chancellor | IN THEIR WORDS: Willie Simmons | IN THEIR WORDS: Mark Buchholz | IN THEIR WORDS: Stanley Hunter | IN THEIR WORDS: Derrick Hamilton | IN THEIR WORDS: Ben Hall | IN THEIR WORDS: Woody Dantzler | IN THEIR WORDS: Chris Hairston | IN THEIR WORDS: Patrick Sapp | IN THEIR WORDS: Cullen Harper | IN THEIR WORDS: Derrick Brantley | IN THEIR WORDS: Kyle Browning | IN THEIR WORDS: Mason Cloy | IN THEIR WORDS: Cory Lambert | IN THEIR WORDS: David Dunham | IN THEIR WORDS: Rashaad Jackson | IN THEIR WORDS: David Smith | IN THEIR WORDS: Brandon Ford

All individuals who had previously tested positive as of the last release on June 26 have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to wear face coverings when out of the home, practice physical distancing, routinely wash hands thoroughly and remain at home if any symptoms are present.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!