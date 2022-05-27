CLEMSON -- Joseph Ngata and DJ Uiagalelei share the distinction of being 5-star prospects from California who flew across the country to attend college in the foothills of South Carolina.

During the current offseason, they also share the burden of needing to be a lot better than they were last summer.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The receiver and quarterback could use injuries as an excuse for why they fell short of expectations in 2021 as the offense bottomed out for large stretches.

But both of them are candid in acknowledging how much is on them as they try to become the players everyone thought they'd be when they signed in 2019 and 2020.