Tim Beck has led a journeyman existence as an assistant coach over the last six years.

In 2015 he went from Nebraska to Ohio State as co-offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

In 2017 he left to join Tom Herman at Texas and was demoted after two seasons.

In 2020 Dave Doeren brought him to N.C. State to call the shots for the Wolfpack offense.

On the surface, it doesn't appear Beck did anything spectacular yesterday as the Wolfpack failed to land a decisive blow in regulation and then won on the strength of an amazing catch by a receiver.