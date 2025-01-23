More to the story

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson got huge news last night when a huge man announced he's going to be at Clemson in 2025.

As Dabo Swinney shared last week, DeMonte Capehart needed the NCAA to approve a waiver for him to return for a sixth season with the Tigers.

We can tell you now it was more complicated than that.

Tigerillustrated.com also has more info to break on the player retention front as a key offensive player has now inked an NIL deal with the Tigers that will keep him in the fold for 2025.

