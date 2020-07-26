The COVID-related news Dan Radakovich disclosed to the Board of Trustees on Friday morning -- no active positives among its athletes, no one in isolation -- would have to be considered an eye-opening development of the positive variety.

And it sure beats the opposite-end sensation of learning that the virus was spreading rapidly through the football team upon its return to limited workouts in early- to mid-June.

There's been a lot of learning that's taken place over the past month-and-a-half, and as July nears its end, it feels Clemson has a much better grasp of this -- from the medical staff, to the coaching staff, to the players.

While the biggest news item of the week was Clemson's decision to push back the start of in-person instruction, from a football lens it was hard not to view that development as perhaps favorable for football.