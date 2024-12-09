BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's playoff clash with No. 5 Texas is in 12 days, and the NCAA transfer portal opened today.

Busy times.

This is why the early signing period moving to last week proved such a big deal to college coaching staffs.

In our second major feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, what we are hearing on Clemson and its pursuits in the portal, our latest intel on the coaching staff's retention efforts, plus additional portal insight we need to share with subscribers.

Also, we are told attempts are being made to get two Clemson signees to campus next week. We'll tell you who and the details behind it.

MOVING SEASON: CLEMSON's TO-DO LIST (For subscribers-only)