CLEMSON | Myles Murphy.

All you have to do is say his name, a mere three syllables, to a coach or a player to get an understanding of the impression he's made thus far during spring practice.

Their faces contort into common expressions. The eyes widen. The head shakes. And then comes a knowing smile, rooted in the knowledge of just how hard this freshman is going to be to handle for years to come.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"I'm glad he's playing for us and not against us," K.J. Henry said.

Body language doesn't lie. And neither does the film.