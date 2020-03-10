Murphy continues to make big splash in workouts
CLEMSON | Myles Murphy.
All you have to do is say his name, a mere three syllables, to a coach or a player to get an understanding of the impression he's made thus far during spring practice.
Their faces contort into common expressions. The eyes widen. The head shakes. And then comes a knowing smile, rooted in the knowledge of just how hard this freshman is going to be to handle for years to come.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
"I'm glad he's playing for us and not against us," K.J. Henry said.
Body language doesn't lie. And neither does the film.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news