CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is done as a Tiger, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday ahead of his team's first on-campus bowl practice of the month.

Murphy is set to turn pro and has opted out of Clemson's December 30 Orange Bowl versus Tennessee.

Murphy, a five-star recruit out of high school and a member of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, was a first-team All-ACC selection this season. The Marietta (Ga.) native was a second-team all-conference selection in 2021 and a freshman All-American in 2020.

The former Rivals100 member totaled 45 tackles, a team-high 11 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks this season. Murphy started 11 of the Tigers' 13 games.

Swinney also announced that junior linebacker Trenton Simpson will not play in the team's bowl, but will travel with the team. Simpson, who continues to nurse an ankle injury, has made a decision on his future on whether to return for 2023 or turn pro, but Swinney said he will yield to the Charlotte (N.C.) native to announce his decision at a later date.

Simpson, also a former five-star recruit and member of Clemson's 2020 recruiting class, totaled 77 stops this season, second on the team. The Butkus Award finalist was a third-team All-ACC pick this season.

