Clemson still has numerous needs and spots to fill in this recruiting class, and those carry staff priority.

Yet the summer annually spells when the Tigers begin planting the seeds for the next recruiting cycle.

Dabo Swinney waits till this period to start dispensing Clemson’s initial wave of offers. The spring evaluation period and the Swinney Camp in June have typically gotten the ball rolling. But without either this year because of pandemic restrictions, the operational mode will be different.

We can tell you Clemson's assistant coaches have spent their days going through their planned eval period rounds by phone, reaching out to high school coaches to collect intel about underclassmen that is used as part of the vetting process.

With the opening round of offers set for the near future, Tigerillustrated.com brings you several names to know as Clemson's recruiting board takes shape.