Names to remember II
When the topic turns to Clemson's defensive ends, Justin Foster's name gets buried in a conversation that includes Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy and others.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
That's a pretty good player to just sort of forget about.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news