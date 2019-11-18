News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 10:55:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 defensive tackle feels like part of Clemson family

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It wasn’t a coincidence Clemson's staff kept a priority junior target close to the nearly dozen committed seniors it had on campus Saturday.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley junior defensive tackle Payton Page told Tigerillustrated.com he felt like one of the group while attending the team’s 52-3 trouncing of Wake Forest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}