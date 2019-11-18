THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It wasn’t a coincidence Clemson's staff kept a priority junior target close to the nearly dozen committed seniors it had on campus Saturday.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley junior defensive tackle Payton Page told Tigerillustrated.com he felt like one of the group while attending the team’s 52-3 trouncing of Wake Forest.