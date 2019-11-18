Nation's No. 1 defensive tackle feels like part of Clemson family
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It wasn’t a coincidence Clemson's staff kept a priority junior target close to the nearly dozen committed seniors it had on campus Saturday.
Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley junior defensive tackle Payton Page told Tigerillustrated.com he felt like one of the group while attending the team’s 52-3 trouncing of Wake Forest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news