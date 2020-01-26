Foreman (6-5, 263), ranked the nation’s top prospect by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over USC, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and many more. He joins five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee and five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence among Clemson’s No. 1 acquisitions over the last four years. The Tigers now have nine 2021 commitments, all of which are rated four-star or higher. Clemson's staff was looking to replenish the defensive end cupboard with size but had only two longstanding offers at the position: Foreman and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star Cade Denhoff, both of whom attended the elite junior day. Dabo Swinney flew out to California with several assistants to conduct a school stop earlier this week with Foreman, who visited campus with a trainer late last summer.