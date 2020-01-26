NATION's NO. 1 RECRUIT TO CLEMSON
Dabo Swinney continues to suggest the best is yet to come for Clemson.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Three No. 1-ranked recruits from the last four recruiting classes presents a compelling argument.
Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night following his visit for the coaching staff's elite junior day. Tigerillustrated.com projected Foreman to Clemson Saturday night.
ALSO SEE: Tigerillustrated.com's Predictions For 2020 | Clemson's junior commitments
Foreman (6-5, 263), ranked the nation’s top prospect by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over USC, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and many more.
He joins five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee and five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence among Clemson’s No. 1 acquisitions over the last four years.
The Tigers now have nine 2021 commitments, all of which are rated four-star or higher.
Clemson's staff was looking to replenish the defensive end cupboard with size but had only two longstanding offers at the position: Foreman and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star Cade Denhoff, both of whom attended the elite junior day.
Dabo Swinney flew out to California with several assistants to conduct a school stop earlier this week with Foreman, who visited campus with a trainer late last summer.
The rich keep getting richer, as Foreman becomes the fourth commitment from the elite junior day, also joining four-star receiver Beaux Collins of Bellflower, a fellow California product.
The Tigers' other pledges include (DE) Cade Denhoff of Lakeland (Fla.), (TE) Jake Briningstool of Brentwood (Tenn.), (OL) Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), (LB) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Philadelphia (Pa.), (OL) Ryan Linthicum from Damascus (MD), (WR) Dacari Collins of Atlanta (Ga.) and (RB) Phil Mafah of Loganville, Ga.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Foreman in our Monday Insider.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!