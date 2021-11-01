**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

The nation's No. 1-ranked junior tight end recruit made his way across the country to headline Clemson's banner recruiting weekend.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle Rivals100 member Duce Robinson took a red-eye flight overnight Friday to watch the Tigers' 30-20 victory over Florida State along with his father, former 'Noles receiver Dominic Robinson.