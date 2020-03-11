Clemson has nabbed the first defensive back for its 2021 recruiting class. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments

Hancock attended Clemson's Junior Day last weekend with four-star linebacker teammate Barrett Carter, likewise a prominent Clemson target “It was outstanding, really,” Hancock told Tigerillustrated.com after the trip. “You can tell that as soon as you get on campus, Clemson is different than most of the other universities. Everyone’s happy, the academics are great, and there’s a great spirituality there.” “The visit to Clemson, it really came out that they care about me as a person and a player.”

Hancock (6-1, 165), ranked No. 136 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida State and more. All told, he claimed nearly four-dozen offers. He was offered in early January and had lined up a first visit later that month that was postponed because of Dabo Swinney’s absence. He had only previously visited Clemson for a game during his sophomore season. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Mickey Conn led Clemson’s charge. Ohio State had factored prominently in this recruitment, with an official visit penciled in for June. Hancock was coming off a trip to Florida State two weekends ago.

Jordan Hancock is the latest in a line of highly rated Atlanta-area DBs to cast his lot with Clemson. (Chad Simmons - Rivals.com)