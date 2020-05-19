Clemson’s roll of four-star acquisitions continues. Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett Rivals100 linebacker Barrett Carter announced his commitment Tuesday to the Tigers via Atlanta television broadcast. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Carter (6-1, 220), ranked No. 35 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State among others. UGA was long characterized as the frontrunner.

He is a teammate and close friend of Clemson four-star cornerback commitment Jordan Hancock.

Clemson got a relatively late start with Carter, offering only last fall when he visited for the Tigers’ romp of Florida State in October. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments

He had visited Clemson the previous season, but the fact he had not returned to campus thereafter had given the Tigers some pause in their pursuit.

Clemson's staff made the most of its opportunities once Carter reciprocated the interest. Carter and Hancock returned for the program’s junior day in March, after which Hancock announced his pledge. That visit pushed the Tigers into a considerable lead for good. Carter later told Tigerillustrated.com that the trip was “life-altering” and teased that Clemson could be his choice in a subsequent interview with Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons. Then, in our April 20 Monday Insider, we brought to light that an announcement before the summer was taking shape. On May 11, we projected Carter to Clemson.

Barrett Carter, the nation's No. 2 inside linebacker recruit, claims nearly 60 scholarship offers. (Chad Simmons - Rivals.com)