Nation's No. 2 tight end details All-In Cookout, what's next

Clemson's longstanding priority tight end target was among the biggest names at Sunday's All-In Cookout.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp returned for the social function with his mother.