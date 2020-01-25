Nation's No. 4 wide receiver commits to Clemson
Clemson landed a commitment Saturday night from the nation's No. 4 wide receiver prospect in Bellflower (Calif.) product Beaux Collins, a friend and former teammate of five-star Tiger true freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei. The two were reunited this weekend at the Tigers' Elite Junior Day event.
Said Collins Saturday night: "I have found the school that is going to help me develop as a player, man and help prepare me for life.
"After thorough thought and prayer, I am committed to Clemson University."
Collins picked Clemson over Ohio State and Notre Dame before ending his recruitment. The Rivals100 member also claimed offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC, among numerous others.
Collins was the lone receiver target Clemson's coaching staff had on hand for Saturday's elite junior day. He earned his offer at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and returned to take in Clemson's blowout win over Florida State in October.
New receivers coach Tyler Grisham made major headway with Collins recently in assuaging concerns over the coaching change at his position.
Every player on Clemson's junior commit list holds a four-star rating from Rivals.com, as Collins now joins commits (OL) Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), (LB) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Philadelphia (Pa.), (OL) Ryan Linthicum from Damascus (MD), (WR) Dacari Collins of Atlanta (Ga.) and (RB) Phil Mafah of Loganville, Ga.
