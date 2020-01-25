Clemson landed a commitment Saturday night from the nation's No. 4 wide receiver prospect in Bellflower (Calif.) product Beaux Collins, a friend and former teammate of five-star Tiger true freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei. The two were reunited this weekend at the Tigers' Elite Junior Day event.

Said Collins Saturday night: "I have found the school that is going to help me develop as a player, man and help prepare me for life.

"After thorough thought and prayer, I am committed to Clemson University."