His father, Tony, played linebacker at Michigan State from 1987-92, and his mother and grandparents are Spartans alums, too. Briningstool attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and emerged as the lone junior tight end prospect with an offer. That hasn’t changed seven months later.

Clemson seized the lead upon offering but wanted Briningstool to do his due diligence before closing the door on his recruitment. Briningstool took in games this fall at Alabama, UGA, Tennessee and Ohio State. But after opening the season attending Clemson's win against Texas A&M, he returned last month before the NCAA dead period to watch a Tigers' playoff practice. As a junior, Briningstool registered 49 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns. Every player on Clemson's junior commit list holds at least a four-star rating from Rivals.com, as Briningstool now joins commits (DE) Cade Denhoff of Lakeland (Fla.), (WR) Beaux Collins of Bellflower (Calif.), (OL) Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), (LB) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Philadelphia (Pa.), (OL) Ryan Linthicum from Damascus (MD), (WR) Dacari Collins of Atlanta (Ga.) and (RB) Phil Mafah of Loganville, Ga.