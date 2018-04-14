THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The Clemson Tigers landed a huge commitment Saturday morning when Miami (Fla.) four-star Frank Ladson opted to end his recruiting following a meeting with head football coach Dabo Swinney.
"For the next three to four years, I want to wear a jersey that represents everything that I am and aspire to be," said Ladson Saturday morning. "I am standing firm in my commitment to be a Tiger at Clemson University. Today I am honored to be All In."
Ladson, a standout at South Dade, is billed by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 8 wide receiver prospect. The Rivals100 member is rated 46th nationally overall regardless of position and ninth overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.
Clemson had been the frontrunner for Ladson's services. The blue-chip prospect had been entertaining offers from a host of programs, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and numerous others. The Hurricanes were thought to be the runner-up before Ladson ended his recruiting Saturday while on Clemson's campus.
Added Ladson: "To Coach Scott, Coach Dye, Coach Swinney and the rest of my Clemson family, I want to thank you for all the transparency and all the genuine love y'all have showed me and my family for months. The consistency and sincerity has made my decision easy and I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity of a lifetime."
Ladson's pledge comes one day after the Tigers landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) linebacker Bryton Constantin, who is expected to get a bump to four-star stature in the coming weeks.
The Tigers also have verbal commitments from four-star defensive back Joseph Charleston of Milton (Ga.), wide receiver Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Ga.), Bradenton (Fla.) kicker Aidan Swanson and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay.
