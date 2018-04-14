"For the next three to four years, I want to wear a jersey that represents everything that I am and aspire to be," said Ladson Saturday morning. "I am standing firm in my commitment to be a Tiger at Clemson University. Today I am honored to be All In."

Ladson, a standout at South Dade, is billed by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 8 wide receiver prospect. The Rivals100 member is rated 46th nationally overall regardless of position and ninth overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.

Clemson had been the frontrunner for Ladson's services. The blue-chip prospect had been entertaining offers from a host of programs, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and numerous others. The Hurricanes were thought to be the runner-up before Ladson ended his recruiting Saturday while on Clemson's campus.