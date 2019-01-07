Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Clemson Tigers (15-0, 9-0) have won their third national championship.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers thoroughly dominated No. 2 Alabama Monday night in Levi's Stadium, trouncing the Crimson Tide 44-16, widening a double-digit halftime lead.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 20-of-32 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore back Travis Etienne rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 22 of 34 passing for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams accumulated over 440 yards of total offense.

